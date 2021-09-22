France's Macron expects Biden's 'clarifications' on submarine spat

French President Emmanuel Macron expects clarifications and clear commitments from President Joe Biden in a call to be held later on Wednesday to address the submarines' dispute, Macron's office said. Macron's office said the call, which was requested by Biden, is to discuss the crisis of trust that led to the unprecedented recall of the French ambassador to the US last week.

The pact will see Australia cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire US nuclear-powered vessels instead.

France wants an acknowledgement that talks that should have been held" between allies before the deal was made did not happen" and that it is raising a matter of trust about which we need to draw together all the consequences, according to Macron's office. Paris is calling for acts, not words only," including on the full recognition by our American ally of the need to strengthen the European sovereignty and the importance for Europeans to greater involvement in their defense and security, Macron's office said.

France also wants the common commitment in the fight against terrorism to be reaffirmed. French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said the issue was raised by Macron during a weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The call with Biden aims to bring clarifications on the conditions of the American re-commitment in an relationship between Allies," Attal said. France's European Union partners agreed Tuesday to put the dispute at the top of bloc's political agenda, including at an EU summit next month.

The French presidency categorically denied a report by Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper published on Wednesday saying Macron could offer the country's permanent seat at the UN Security Council to the European Union if the bloc backs his plans on EU defense.