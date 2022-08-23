By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Initially introduced last year, the subsidy was recently increased after officials determined that more was needed to catch up with bike-loving rivals like the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark. According to the French government, 9 percent of the country will switch to bicycles by 2024, up from 3 percent today.

According to a report published in The Times, the government of France has increased the size of the subsidy it offers to people who trade in their fuel-powered cars for electric bikes to €4,000 (approximately Rs 3.17 lakh) per person.

The money is intended to encourage people to ditch polluting modes of transportation in favour of cleaner, more environmentally friendly ones, the report claims.

People who trade in their cars and live in low-emission urban zones in low-income households are qualified to get the entire subsidy to spend toward the purchase of an e-bike. Bikes that are conventional and non-motorised are also eligible for the incentive. Higher-income French citizens can apply for lesser subsidies.

Initially introduced last year, the subsidy was recently increased after officials determined that more was needed to catch up with bike-loving rivals like the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark.

According to the French government, 9 percent of the country will switch to bicycles by 2024, up from 3 percent today. This area is dominated by the Netherlands, with a huge 27 percent share.

After exchanging their old vehicle, citizens qualify for a subsidy of €1,000 (about Rs 79,000) for the purchase of an electric bike, scooter, moped, motorcycle, or even public transportation credits, modelled after a hugely successful programme in Lithuania.

As part of its bike-friendly plans, President Emmanuel Macron's government has said it will invest in making Paris entirely bike-friendly. Anne Hidalgo, the city's mayor, won re-election last year on a promise to expand bike paths by 130 kilometres.

A week earlier, US President Joe Biden signed into law a huge tax and climate bill that completely ignores e-bikes' role in combating climate change. The bill includes millions of dollars for EV tax credits but no money for e-bike incentives.