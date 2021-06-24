France sues Apple over developer contracts tied to App Store

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
A French court has set September 17 as the date for hearing a case brought by the finance ministry against Apple over allegedly abusive contractual terms imposed by the tech giant for selling software on its App Store. The case, judged by Paris' commercial court, is unlikely to lead to a significant fine if Apple is found guilty, based on previous similar cases.
