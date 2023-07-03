France riots: Grandmother of teenager shot dead by police officer says violence must stop

"I'm telling them to stop. Nahel is dead. My daughter is lost ... she doesn't have a life anymore," said the grandmother of the teenager who was shot dead by a police officer in France last week.

The grandmother of the teenager who last week was shot dead by the police in France during a traffic stop, on Sunday said she wanted the nationwide rioting triggered by the incident to end, as the country braced for a potential sixth night of unrest.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmnin said around 45,000 police officers were deployed again on Sunday to deter the rioters who had looted stores, torched cars and targeted police stations and town halls as wel as the mayor's home in a Paris suburb, attacking it while his children and wife were sleeping.

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his visit to Germany in the backdrop of the crisis. He is due to meet the parliament leaders on Monday and with over 220 mayors of the affected cities and towns on Tuesday.