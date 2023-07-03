CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsFrance riots: Grandmother of teenager shot dead by police officer says violence must stop

France riots: Grandmother of teenager shot dead by police officer says violence must stop

France riots: Grandmother of teenager shot dead by police officer says violence must stop
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 6:47:27 AM IST (Published)

"I'm telling them to stop. Nahel is dead. My daughter is lost ... she doesn't have a life anymore," said the grandmother of the teenager who was shot dead by a police officer in France last week.

The grandmother of the teenager who last week was shot dead by the police in France during a traffic stop, on Sunday said she wanted the nationwide rioting triggered by the incident to end, as the country braced for a potential sixth night of unrest.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmnin said around 45,000 police officers were deployed again on Sunday to deter the rioters who had looted stores, torched cars and targeted police stations and town halls as wel as the mayor's home in a Paris suburb, attacking it while his children and wife were sleeping.
French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his visit to Germany in the backdrop of the crisis. He is due to meet the parliament leaders on Monday and with over 220 mayors of the affected cities and towns on Tuesday.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X