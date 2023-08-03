France rescues Indians, foreign nationals stranded in conflict-hit Niger

MEA spokeperson said, "closely monitoring developments there. In touch with our mission there. There are about 250 Indians there. They are all safe. Borders are open. France was evacuating. Some Indians left on the same flight, around 10-15. Some businessmen on temp visas have also left."

France on Thursday (August 3) conducted a successful evacuation operation in Niger, securing the safety of several citizens, including Indians, who were caught up in the ongoing turmoil. Further, the Indian Foreign Ministry confirmed that approximately 250 Indian nationals were present in Niger at the time, and all of them have been reported as safe and accounted for.

MEA spokeperson said, "closely monitoring developments there. In touch with our mission there. There are about 250 Indians there. They are all safe. Borders are open. France was evacuating. Some Indians left on the same flight, around 10-15. Some businessmen on temp visas have also left."

Maintaining vigilance throughout the situation, the Indian government remained in constant communication with its mission in Niger, actively monitoring developments in the region.

France's remarkable efforts in evacuating over a thousand people, comprising not only French citizens but also nationals from Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, were widely lauded.

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, publicly expressed gratitude to the personnel at the French Embassy in Niamey and the Quai d'Orsay, as well as the brave soldiers involved in executing the evacuation mission.

"France evacuated more than a thousand French people, Europeans and nationals from Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, who wanted to leave Niger," he tweeted.