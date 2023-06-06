France protests: Local reports suggest traffic and flight movements to be affected

French authorities are also planning on deploying 11,000 police personnel, including 4,000 in Paris on Tuesday, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

French unions on Tuesday will stage protests for the 14th day against the government's plans to increase the retirement age to 64. According to local media reports, traffic and flight movements are likely to be affected due to the same.

French authorities are also planning on deploying 11,000 police personnel, including 4,000 in Paris on Tuesday, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force the reform through with special constitutional powers prompted angry protests this spring, but the issue has slowly moved down the media agenda, making it harder for unions to mobilise.