France on high alert as pension protests likely to turn violent

France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has accused violent protesters of aiming to harm law enforcement officials and disrupt the country's institutions through acts of destruction, injury, and even death.

Protests and strikes reignited in France against widely unpopular pension reforms on Tuesday. Security measures were ramped up by the police due to concerns of potential violence, and the government issued warnings regarding the intentions of radical demonstrators “to destroy, to injure and to kill.”

To prevent the possibility of violence during the demonstrations, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin ordered an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers, with almost half of them stationed in Paris. Following these measures, protests began peacefully across France on Tuesday morning.

Railway workers in Paris disrupted train services to one of the city's main stations, Gare de Lyon, as they protested with burning flares and flags.

However, authorities were on high alert for potential violence later in the day. The interior minister warned that over 1,000 “radical” troublemakers, including some from outside the country, could join planned demonstrations in Paris and other areas.

The minister has accused violent protesters of aiming to harm law enforcement officials and disrupt the country's institutions through acts of destruction, injury, and even death.

“They come to destroy, to injure and to kill police officers and gendarmes. Their goals have nothing to do with the pension reform. Their goals are to destabilise our republican institutions and bring blood and fire down on France.”

According to the minister, these actions have nothing to do with the proposed pension reform, which has been blamed for the recent spate of protest violence by union leaders and political opponents of President Emmanuel Macron.

Despite this criticism, the government has emphasised its commitment to implementing the reforms and has outlined additional measures to maintain public safety during the ongoing demonstrations.

In addition to concerns about violent protesters, critics have raised allegations of police brutality against demonstrators. These claims are currently under investigation by a police oversight body.

The recent wave of strikes and protests marks the 10th time since January that unions have called for walkouts and mass demonstrations in opposition to President Macron's plan to raise France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

Unable to get a majority in parliament’s lower house for the unpopular reforms, Macron rammed them through using a special constitutional power, fueling further anger among protesters fueling further anger among protesters.