France Knife Attack: Four children, two adults injured in French Alpine town mass stabbing

The incident was confirmed by the Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who said in a tweet that the incident occurred in a square in the lakeside town of Annecy. He however did not confirm the exact number of injured individuals, including children.

At least six people including four children and two adults were injured in a knife attack in a town of the French Alps on Thursday, a security source informed AFP. The attacker also left multiple people with life-threatening injuries, but was subsequently apprehended by the police.

"Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police," he tweeted in French.