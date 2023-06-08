CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsFrance Knife Attack: Four children, two adults injured in French Alpine town mass stabbing

France Knife Attack: Four children, two adults injured in French Alpine town mass stabbing

France Knife Attack: Four children, two adults injured in French Alpine town mass stabbing
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 4:08:48 PM IST (Published)

The incident was confirmed by the Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who said in a tweet that the incident occurred in a square in the lakeside town of Annecy. He however did not confirm the exact number of injured individuals, including children.

At least six people including four children and two adults were injured in a knife attack in a town of the French Alps on Thursday, a security source informed AFP. The attacker also left multiple people with life-threatening injuries, but was subsequently apprehended by the police.

The incident was confirmed by the Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who said in a tweet that the incident occurred in a square in the lakeside town of Annecy. He however did not confirm the exact number of injured individuals, including children.
"Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police," he tweeted in French.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X