France bans parents from sharing children's photos on social media

France bans parents from sharing children’s photos on social media

France bans parents from sharing children’s photos on social media
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 22, 2023 4:25:55 PM IST (Published)

The bill proposed by French MP Bruno Studer of President Emmanuel Macron's party was approved unanimously. This step has been taken to protect the privacy and well-being of children online. 

The French National Assembly has passed legislation banning parents from sharing children’s photos on social media platforms. The bill proposed by French MP Bruno Studer of President Emmanuel Macron’s party was approved unanimously. Studer is part of the delegation for children’s rights.

This step has been taken to protect the privacy and well-being of children online. Studer warned that these photos can be used for child pornography or lead to bullying at schools.
ALSO READ |
Meet Nisha Biswal, an Indian-Origin woman nominated as Deputy CEO of US finance agency
The law aims to strengthen parental authority and demonstrate to children that their parents do not have any absolute right over their images. The law, according to Studer, seeks to address the issue of parents unknowingly contributing to child pornography when they share their children's photos online.
As per the bill, 50 percent of the images traded on forums for child pornography came from parents who posted about them on social media.
In an interview with Le Monde, Studer said, “A 13-year-old child has an average of 1,300 images of themselves circulating on the Internet. These are photos that can be misused for child pornography or that can lead to bullying in the school environment.”
The decision to post a child's image online would be made based on the child's "age and degree of maturity" with the courts having the power to impose posting restrictions if either parent objected. Both parents would be equally liable for their children's image rights.
ALSO READ | Which G20 countries still have the death penalty?
The parents could also lose authority over their children's images if their posts seriously affect the child's dignity and/or moral integrity.
This is the world’s first bill banning parents from sharing their children’s images.
Once this bill goes through the French Senate and gets approved by the President, it will be implemented across the country.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
