Former US vice president Mike Pence launches presidential bid

Pence, who faced threats from Trump supporters during the certification of the 2020 election results, released a campaign video taking aim at President Joe Biden and indirectly criticising Trump.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence officially announced his bid for the Oval Office on his 64th birthday on Wednesday, June 7, setting the stage for a potential showdown with his former boss, ex-President Donald Trump.

Pence, who faced threats from Trump supporters during the certification of the 2020 election results, released a campaign video taking aim at President Joe Biden and indirectly criticising Trump.

In the self-narrated 2-minute montage, Pence declared, "President Joe Biden and the radical left have weakened America at home and abroad. We can turn this country around. But different times call for different leadership."

While Pence's remarks were clearly aimed at Biden, he also referenced Abraham Lincoln, and said, "Today, our party and our country need a leader that will appeal, as Lincoln said, to the better angels of our nature."

Pence's bid for the presidency marks a significant turnaround from the events of three years ago when he found himself in a life-threatening situation during the Capitol riot. The mob, incited by Trump and angered by Pence's refusal to block the certification of the Trump-Pence defeat, even chanted, "Hang Mike Pence!"

This incident marked a stark departure for Pence, who had been a loyal supporter of Trump throughout his vice presidency.

However, he faces an uphill battle for the party's nomination, as recent polls indicate Trump maintains strong support among Grand Old Party (GOP) voters, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a close second.

During Trump's initial presidential run in 2016, Pence played a crucial role in validating Trump's candidacy, particularly among evangelical Christians and skeptical conservatives. His conservative credentials, including his stance against abortion and gay rights, reassured the Republican base concerned about Trump's departure from traditional values.