Former US vice president Mike Pence launches presidential bid

Pence, who faced threats from Trump supporters during the certification of the 2020 election results, released a campaign video taking aim at President Joe Biden and indirectly criticising Trump.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence officially announced his bid for the Oval Office on his 64th birthday on Wednesday, June 7, setting the stage for a potential showdown with his former boss, ex-President Donald Trump.

