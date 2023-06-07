CNBC TV18
Former US vice president Mike Pence launches presidential bid
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 5:15:19 PM IST (Published)

Pence, who faced threats from Trump supporters during the certification of the 2020 election results, released a campaign video taking aim at President Joe Biden and indirectly criticising Trump.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence officially announced his bid for the Oval Office on his 64th birthday on Wednesday, June 7, setting the stage for a potential showdown with his former boss, ex-President Donald Trump.

Pence, who faced threats from Trump supporters during the certification of the 2020 election results, released a campaign video taking aim at President Joe Biden and indirectly criticising Trump.
In the self-narrated 2-minute montage, Pence declared, "President Joe Biden and the radical left have weakened America at home and abroad. We can turn this country around. But different times call for different leadership."
X