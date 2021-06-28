Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • world>
    • Former US President Donald Trump joins video platform Rumble

    Former US President Donald Trump joins video platform Rumble

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Former US President Donald Trump joined video platform Rumble on Saturday, the same day he took the stage at a campaign-style rally in Ohio, his first such event since the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Trump's spokeswoman Liz Harrington told Reuters that joining Rumble was in addition to the former president's plan to start his own platform, rather than a replacement for this plan.

    Former US President Donald Trump joins video platform Rumble
    Former US President Donald Trump joined video platform Rumble on Saturday, the same day he took the stage at a campaign-style rally in Ohio, his first such event since the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
    Trump lost his social media megaphone earlier this year when he was blocked by a slew of platforms after his supporters stormed the Capitol. He was permanently banned from Twitter and remains suspended by Facebook until at least 2023 and by Alphabet's YouTube until the company determines the risk of violence has decreased.
    Trump's spokeswoman Liz Harrington told Reuters that joining Rumble was in addition to the former president's plan to start his own platform, rather than a replacement for this plan. Trump, who earlier this month shut down his recently-launched blog, has not given details on the proposed platform.
    "It is a great way to reach the American people in a time of unprecedented assault on free speech in our country by Big Tech tyrants," Harrington said in an email to Reuters.
    Rumble Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski confirmed Trump's verified account had been set up on the site but declined to comment further. Trump's advisor Dan Scavino tweeted that Trump's Ohio rally would be live-streamed on the platform.
    Rumble, which was launched in 2013 by Canadian tech entrepreneur Pavlovski as an alternative YouTube-style site, has become popular with US conservatives.
    Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel and J D Vance, the author of "Hillbilly Elegy," are investors in the platform.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Gaza reconstruction clouded by dispute over Israelis held by Hamas

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,404.25 94.95 1.79
    Hindalco382.30 6.40 1.70
    Tata Steel1,184.00 18.75 1.61
    Divis Labs4,314.40 65.65 1.55
    Tech Mahindra1,105.10 15.60 1.43
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,404.10 92.75 1.75
    Tata Steel1,184.05 19.05 1.64
    Tech Mahindra1,104.80 15.55 1.43
    Sun Pharma676.25 4.05 0.60
    HUL2,463.80 14.65 0.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,404.25 94.95 1.79
    Hindalco382.30 6.40 1.70
    Tata Steel1,184.00 18.75 1.61
    Divis Labs4,314.40 65.65 1.55
    Tech Mahindra1,105.10 15.60 1.43
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,404.10 92.75 1.75
    Tata Steel1,184.05 19.05 1.64
    Tech Mahindra1,104.80 15.55 1.43
    Sun Pharma676.25 4.05 0.60
    HUL2,463.80 14.65 0.60

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.1900-0.0100-0.01
    Euro-Rupee88.5360-0.0260-0.03
    Pound-Rupee103.18800.25100.24
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67010.00060.09
    View More