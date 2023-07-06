Former US officials held secret talks with Russia to end Ukraine war

The agenda of the talks involved critical issues in the war like the fate of Russian-held Ukraine territory and an elusive diplomatic off-ramp that tolerable to both sides.

Former security officials of the United States has been holding secret talks with prominent Russians believed to be close to the Kremlin in a bid to begin potential negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, according to an NBC News report.

The report quoting sources said that a group of former senior US national security officials met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in April in New York.

The agenda of the talks involved critical issues in the war like the fate of Russian-held Ukraine territory and an elusive diplomatic off-ramp that tolerable to both sides.

Richard Haass, a former diplomat and the outgoing president of the Council on Foreign Relations, Europe expert Charles Kupchan and Russia expert Thomas Graham, both former White House and State Department officials who are Council on Foreign Relations fellows, Mary Beth Long, a former U.S. assistant defense secretary with deep experience in NATO issues, were among those who were part of the meeting.

The talks were aimed to keep communication channels open and where possible, have enough elbow room for negotiation, compromise and diplomacy.

The sources quoted in the reports said that Biden administration knew about the discussions but did not order it. The former officials who were involved in the talks later briefed the White House National Security Council.