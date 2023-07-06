Former US officials held secret talks with Russia to end Ukraine war

The agenda of the talks involved critical issues in the war like the fate of Russian-held Ukraine territory and an elusive diplomatic off-ramp that tolerable to both sides.

Former security officials of the United States has been holding secret talks with prominent Russians believed to be close to the Kremlin in a bid to begin potential negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, according to an NBC News report.

The report quoting sources said that a group of former senior US national security officials met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in April in New York.

