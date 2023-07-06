CNBC TV18
Former US officials held secret talks with Russia to end Ukraine war

Jul 6, 2023

The agenda of the talks involved critical issues in the war like the fate of Russian-held Ukraine territory and an elusive diplomatic off-ramp that tolerable to both sides.

Former security officials of the United States has been holding secret talks with prominent Russians believed to be close to the Kremlin in a bid to begin potential negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, according to an NBC News report.

The report quoting sources said that a group of former senior US national security officials met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in April in New York.
X