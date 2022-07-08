Indian origin former minister Rishi Sunak bids to replace UK Prime Minister

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was running to replace Boris Johnson after he announced the previous day he would stand down as prime minister.

"Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister," Sunak said in a campaign video released on Twitter.

"The decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future.

"Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination, or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tale that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?"