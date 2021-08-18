Former spy chief to Taliban challenger, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has played multiple roles

After fleeing to the Panjshir Valley, Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared he was the legitimate President of the country.

“As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate caretaker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus,” tweeted Saleh.

Saleh’s resistance from the country’s only remaining stronghold Panjshir Valley, which lies northeast of Kabul, underscores his persistent fight against the Taliban.

“I will never, ever & under no circumstances bow to d Talib terrorists. I will never betray d soul & legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Masoud, the commander, the legend & the guide. I won't disappoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with the Taliban. NEVER,” tweeted Saleh on August 15.

The storied life of Amrullah Saleh

From an insurgent to the head of the Afghanistan intelligence unit, and the first Vice President of the country, Saleh has a long history of resistance against the Taliban.

After being orphaned in his childhood, Saleh first joined forces with guerrilla commander Ahmed Shah Masood in the 1990s. When Afghanistan fell under Taliban control for the first time in 1996, Panjshir Valley, famed for its emeralds and mulberries, remained unconquerable.

Thanks to its geographical advantage and the Hindu Kush, which acts as a natural defence line, Panjshir Valley has continued to be a safe haven for the resistance movement against Taliban occupation.

1996-2001 Taliban Occupation

After being chased out of his government by the Taliban in 1996, Saleh also lost his only remaining family member.

The Taliban tortured his sister to death for information about his whereabouts, which he said changed his view of the terrorist outfit forever.

Role in government Post 9/11

After his time as an insurgent, post 9/11, Saleh became a key asset for American intelligence with a deep network of spies in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Based on information from this network, he has long alleged that Pakistan’s ISI is actively involved in the war, in support of the Taliban.

In 2004, Saleh's ties to the American government helped him secure a position leading the newly formed Afghanistan intelligence agency, the National Security Directorate (NDS).

He was removed from this position in 2010, after a humiliating incident of violence at a Peace Conference in Kabul.

But his luck turned in 2018 when he formed an alliance with President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Post US Withdrawal 2021

Ahmad Massoud, son of late Afghan politician Ahmad Shah Massoud, along with Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi has pledged to fight alongside Saleh.