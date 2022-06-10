Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf is not dead, says family

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf is not dead, his family said on June 10, denying earlier reports of his demise. Earlier, Pakistani media outlet Waqt News reported the death of Musharraf on their Twitter handle. The tweet has since been deleted.

The family tweeted that he is ‘not on a ventilator’ but his ‘organs are malfunctioning.’

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," a tweet from Musharraf's family said.

Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, is facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.