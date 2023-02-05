Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf dies at 79 — what is the rare disease he was suffering from

Ex-Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf succumbed to Amyloidosis, local media quoted his family members as saying

Former President of Pakistan, General Pervez Musharraf (Retd), died at a Dubai hospital after suffering from a prolonged illness, Pakistan's Geo News reported on Sunday. The former military ruler was undergoing treatment for an ailment at American Hospital Dubai, the report said.

Local media reports quoted his family members as saying that the former four-star general succumbed to Amyloidosis. He was hospitalised for a couple of weeks due to a complication of his ailment, reports said.

Musharraf has been living in Dubai since 2016. The former president has been in UAE for the last eight years getting medical treatment.

Earlier, Musharraf expressed his desire to spend the "rest of his life" in his home country. The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the former president wanted to return to Pakistan as soon as possible.

What is Amyloidosis - the disease that Pervez Musharraf suffered from?

Amyloidosis (am-uh-loi-DO-sis) is a rare disease that occurs when a protein called amyloid builds up in organs. This amyloid buildup can make the organs not work properly. Organs that may be affected include the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system and digestive tract, Mayo Clinic says.

Who was Pervez Musharraf?

Pervez Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi, British India. He relocated to Karachi with his family from New Delhi at the time of Pakistan’s separation from India in 1947.

He got his commission from the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul on April 19, 1961. He enlisted in the army in 1964, attended the Royal College of Defence Studies in London after completing his studies at the Army Command and Staff College in Quetta.

He served as the tenth Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (CJCSC) from 1998 to 2001 and the seventh chief of army staff from 1998 to 2007 (COAS). He was a career diplomat’s son who spent 1949 to 1956 living in Turkey.

He was the tenth president of the South Asian nation after the successful military coup in 1999.

Musharraf had a number of positions in the artillery, infantry, and commando groups. He also served as a professor at the Quetta Staff College and the National Defence College’s War Wing. He participated in Pakistan’s wars with India in 1965 and 1971.

Musharraf is believed to have been a major player in the invasion of the part of the Kashmir territory ruled by India in 1999, News 18 reported. Following pressure from the international community, Sharif issued an order for the troops to retreat to Pakistani-controlled territory, which infuriated the military.

