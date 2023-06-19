Will not surrender even if they put me in jail, says Ex-Pakistan Premier Imran Khan

Khan asserted, "I will neither make a deal nor surrender even if they put me in jail. I will continue fighting for the rule of law and a better future for the people of my country."

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared that he will persist in his fight for the rule of law in the country, stating that he will not yield or negotiate even if he is imprisoned by the government.

During a YouTube address to the nation on Sunday evening, Khan emphasised that his struggle is rooted in the aspiration for a better tomorrow for Pakistan and its people.

The 70 year old leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, made a journey from Lahore to Islamabad on Monday, June 19, to request an extension to his pre-arrest bail in 19 separate legal cases.

Khan presently faces a staggering number of over 140 cases, covering a range of charges such as terrorism, incitement of violence, arson attacks, blasphemy, attempted murder, corruption, and fraud.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, law enforcement authorities in Lahore apprehended 30 individuals.