CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsWill not surrender even if they put me in jail, says Ex Pakistan Premier Imran Khan

Will not surrender even if they put me in jail, says Ex-Pakistan Premier Imran Khan

Will not surrender even if they put me in jail, says Ex-Pakistan Premier Imran Khan
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 10:03:35 PM IST (Published)

Khan asserted, "I will neither make a deal nor surrender even if they put me in jail. I will continue fighting for the rule of law and a better future for the people of my country."


Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared that he will persist in his fight for the rule of law in the country, stating that he will not yield or negotiate even if he is imprisoned by the government.
During a YouTube address to the nation on Sunday evening, Khan emphasised that his struggle is rooted in the aspiration for a better tomorrow for Pakistan and its people.
Khan asserted, "I will neither make a deal nor surrender even if they put me in jail. I will continue fighting for the rule of law and a better future for the people of my country."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X