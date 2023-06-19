Will not surrender even if they put me in jail, says Ex-Pakistan Premier Imran Khan

Khan asserted, "I will neither make a deal nor surrender even if they put me in jail. I will continue fighting for the rule of law and a better future for the people of my country."

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared that he will persist in his fight for the rule of law in the country, stating that he will not yield or negotiate even if he is imprisoned by the government.

During a YouTube address to the nation on Sunday evening, Khan emphasised that his struggle is rooted in the aspiration for a better tomorrow for Pakistan and its people.

