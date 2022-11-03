Imran Khan is injured after assailants fire at the former Pakistan Prime Minister

By Shloka Badkar

Imran Khan was shot at during his "long march" in Wazirabad in Pakistan on Thursday.

Assailants fired at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's vehicle during his "long march" in Wazirabad on Thursday.

In what is being called an assassination attempt, Khan was shot in the leg and rushed away from the scene immediately. He is said to be out of danger and the attacker has been arrested.

An assailant opened fire near the container of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief during his long march against the federal government. Khan was speaking to some of the members of the party when the shot was fired, Sky News reported.

According to reports, Khan is injured and is receiving treatment. According to Geo TV, four to five PTI party members who were standing close to Khan were injured in the incident, including former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, PTI leader Faisal Javed and senior party member Farrukh Habib.

Senior leader Faisal Javed said one member of the party passed away in the attack, Indian Express reported.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in a tweet said that the former Pakistan PM is " safe".

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the firing and sought an immediate report on the incident. The Pakistan PM told interior minister Rana Sanaullah to get an immediate report from the top police officer and the chief secretary of Punjab.

The former Pakistan PM has been rallying for the past several days, pushing for early elections after being ousted from power in a no-confidence motion in April. Khan has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy between the US and his successor Sharif. Both Washington and the Pakistan PM have denied the allegations. The shooting occurred when he was six days into a march from Lahore to Islamabad.

Incidentally, Sky News correspondent Cordelia Lynch had just interviewed the former PM at the scene about threats of violence. However, Khan is said to have described his march as a "peaceful" protest.