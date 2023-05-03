Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga confirmed as World Bank president

Banga served as the CEO of Mastercard for more than a decade, from 2010 to 2021, and has also held board positions at the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods, and Dow Inc.

The Executive Directors of the World Bank on Wednesday, May 3, appointed Ajay Banga as the President of the World Bank for a five-year term beginning June 2, 2023 .

The former Mastercard CEO was nominated by United States President Joe Biden in February of this year.

The confirmation comes after an extensive search process in which Banga was the sole candidate nominated for the position.

Banga was nominated to succeed David Malpass as the next President of the World Bank.

Malpass's presidency was clouded by questions over his stance on climate issues, prompting him to step away early.

Banga, a 63-year-old naturalised US citizen born into a Sikh family in Pune, Maharashtra, grew up in different parts of India due to his father's job as an army officer.

He began his career in business at Nestle's Indian subsidiary in the early 1980s before moving to the United States.

Currently, he serves as the vice chairman of private equity firm General Atlantic.