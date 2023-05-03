Breaking News
Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga confirmed as World Bank president
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsFormer Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga confirmed as World Bank president

Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga confirmed as World Bank president

Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga confirmed as World Bank president
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  May 3, 2023 9:21:31 PM IST (Published)

Banga served as the CEO of Mastercard for more than a decade, from 2010 to 2021, and has also held board positions at the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods, and Dow Inc.

The Executive Directors of the World Bank on Wednesday, May 3, appointed Ajay Banga as the President of the World Bank for a five-year term beginning June 2, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


The former Mastercard CEO was nominated by United States President Joe Biden in February of this year.
The confirmation comes after an extensive search process in which Banga was the sole candidate nominated for the position.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X