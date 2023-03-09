homeworld NewsFormer Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrested for money laundering

Former Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrested for money laundering

Mar 9, 2023

Yassin will be charged on Friday under laws related to abuse of power and money laundering, including in COVID relief projects. He was Malaysia's PM for 17 months in 2020-2021.

Malaysia's anti-corruption agency arrested the country’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Thursday, March 9. The agency added that Yassin will be charged on Friday under laws related to abuse of power and money laundering.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement, said Yassin was arrested after he was questioned over an economic recovery project launched by his government. Yassin was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021.


In November, the former prime minister and his party had lost to the current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a tightly contested election.

Last year, PM Ibrahim ordered a review of the government’s projects worth billions of dollars approved by Yassin, alleging that they didn’t follow proper procedures. These projects also included COVID-19 relief programmes.

Previously, Yassin has denied these accusations and described them as a political vendetta.

First Published: Mar 9, 2023 5:20 PM IST
