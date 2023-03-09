English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsFormer Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin  arrested for money laundering

Former Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin  arrested for money laundering

Former Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin  arrested for money laundering
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 9, 2023 5:20:13 PM IST (Published)

Yassin will be charged on Friday under laws related to abuse of power and money laundering including in COVID relief projects. He was PM for 17 months in 2020-2021.

Malaysia's anti-corruption agency arrested the country’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Thursday, March 9. The agency added that Yassin will be charged on Friday under laws related to abuse of power and money laundering.

Recommended Articles

View All
NASA & Italian Space Agency launch MAIA satellite, OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for 100+ countries

NASA & Italian Space Agency launch MAIA satellite, OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for 100+ countries

Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explainer: Why Alzheimer’s is the world's most challenging disease

Explainer: Why Alzheimer’s is the world's most challenging disease

Mar 9, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement, said Yassin was arrested after he was questioned over an economic recovery project launched by his government. Yassin was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021.


In November, the former prime minister and his party had lost to the current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a tightly contested election.

Last year, PM Ibrahim ordered a review of the government’s projects worth billions of dollars approved by Yassin, alleging that they didn’t follow proper procedures. These projects also included COVID-19 relief programmes.

Previously, Yassin has denied these accusations and described them as a political vendetta.

Also Read: Watch 60,000 Greeks protest over crumbling rail network, city transport disrupted

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Anti-CorruptionMalaysiaMalaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin

Next Article

India and US to relaunch commercial dialogue after a gap of three years — here's what to expect

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X