Shinzo Abe shot in chest, taken to hospital

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Abe was shot at about 11:30 a.m. in the prefecture of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"Former prime minister Abe's condition is not currently known, and we are checking the situation," Matsuno told reporters at an emergency news briefing at the Prime Minister's office.

Authorities have arrested one man who appeared to have shot Abe in the back.

Meanwhile, PM Modi expressing his shock over the firing said that he is "distressed by the attack".

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses reporters on this assassination attempt against former Japanese PM. He said that Abe is in hopsital in critical condition. 'We are hoping and praying that Mr Abe will survive this'

