For first time UNSC speaks in one voice for Ukraine, expresses deep concern

By PTI  IST (Updated)
The 15-nation UN Security Council, under the current monthly Presidency of the United States, unanimously adopted the brief Presidential Statement.

For first time UNSC speaks in one voice for Ukraine, expresses deep concern
The United Nations Security Council, including permanent member Russia, on Friday adopted a presidential statement that “expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine”, the first unanimous statement on the war over two months after the Russian invasion.
The 15-nation UN Security Council, under the current monthly Presidency of the United States, unanimously adopted the brief Presidential Statement.
In the statement, the Council “expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine.” The powerful Security Council also expresses strong support for the efforts of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the search for a peaceful solution.
Guterres had briefed the Council on Thursday on his recent visit to Russia and Ukraine, where he had met Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President on April 26 and 28, respectively.
“Throughout my travels, I did not mince words. I said the same thing in Moscow as I did in Kyiv... namely that: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and of the Charter of the United Nations. It must end for the sake of the people of Ukraine, Russia, and the entire world,” Guterres had said.
The Presidential Statement recalls that all member states have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means.
The Security Council requests the Secretary-General to brief the Security Council in due course after the adoption of the present statement.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published:  IST
