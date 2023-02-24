English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsG20 finance ministers' meeting focuses on global financial architecture, sustainable finance

G20 finance ministers' meeting focuses on global financial architecture, sustainable finance

G20 finance ministers' meeting focuses on global financial architecture, sustainable finance
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Ritu Singh  Feb 24, 2023 3:44:59 PM IST (Published)

G20 will work towards a debt sustainability framework, process of establishing sustainability. Multilateral development banks (MDBs) can play a role in de-risking and attracting private sector financing for climate risk, in addition to providing direct financing. Agreements on climate financing are expected to be made during the course of the Presidency, said CEA Nageswaran.

The focus of discussion during the G20 finance ministers meeting held on Friday morning was the international financial architecture and sustainable finance, said the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), V. Anantha Nageswaran, adding that no specific country was taken up while discussing debt sustainability.

Recommended Articles

View All
Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh

Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh

Feb 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific

World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific

Feb 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

World View: An year of Russia–Ukraine war — what's the way out

World View: An year of Russia–Ukraine war — what's the way out

Feb 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

The new workplace trend is quiet hiring — but employees better look out

The new workplace trend is quiet hiring — but employees better look out

Feb 24, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Nageswaran informed that G20 will work towards a debt sustainability framework and process of establishing sustainability.  "We are working towards a debt sustainability framework; it’s a matter of ironing out wrinkles now. We know about financing pledges for SDGs which includes climate funding and we know no matter how much public funding is provided for climate it will not be enough, we need funding from all sources," he said.
The CEA added that Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) can play a role in de-risking and attracting private sector financing for climate risk, in addition to providing direct financing. Agreements on climate financing are expected to be made during the course of India's G20 Presidency, he said.
Also Read: India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar's checklist for the G20 meeting
The IMF has also published a paper on cryptocurrencies. It is important to consider cross-border regulatory aspects and macro stability when discussing cryptocurrencies, and the issue is still a work in progress.
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CEAG20sustainability

Previous Article

Ajay Banga set to become first Indian-origin President of World Bank

Next Article

South Korea's Central Bank chief says need clear communication between Central Banks to avoid sudden movements

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X