Floyd verdict gives hope, if only fleeting, to Black America Updated : April 21, 2021 11:47 AM IST Brandon Williams, a nephew of Floyds, called the verdicts a pivotal moment for America. Black Americans have seen similar moments before. In recent years, they followed the convictions of the officers who killed Oscar Grant, Laquan McDonald and Walter Scott. Published : April 21, 2021 11:42 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply