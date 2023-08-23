First Republican Presidential Debate Live | Meet the contenders here

First Republican Presidential Debate Live | Meet Republican Chris Christie, ready run again in the 2024 US presidential race
One of the most high-profile figures among Republican leaders today, Chris Christie has thrown his hat in the US presidential ring once again. Christie set the stage for his renewed bid for the highest office in the United States — and a showdown with a four-time indicted and still-going-strong Donald Trump — after a flop show in 2016.
First Republican Presidential Debate Live | Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, the rising Republican star
The 38-year-old entrepreneur and staunch Republican has surged in the polls for the US presidency. His conservative stance, anti-immigrant and anti-woke views, and a recent endorsement from Elon Musk have seen his star rise. With a rapid campaign pace, podcast appearances, and online content, Ramaswamy's "America first" rhetoric and non-confrontational approach have propelled him to the second spot in Republican presidential primary polling.
First Republican Presidential Debate Live | The debate will officially set the Republican Party on the long road to picking a nominee and capturing the White House — the executive branch of the US government. The Republicans currently control the US House of Representatives. There will be multiple televised debates, primaries, and caucuses — not to mention the candidates' own campaign speeches — before a nominee is picked at the Republican National Convention mid-2024.
First Republican Presidential Debate Live | The first Republican presidential showdown will see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, former US vice president Mike Pence, and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, locking horns for the first time this election cycle.
Welcome to the arena of American politics as the stage is set for the First Republican Primary Debate of 2024 in the city of Milwaukee. Catch all the live updates here as this event unfolds.