First Republican Presidential Debate Live | Political showdown set to take place on Thursday

Aug 23, 2023 8:45 PM IST
First Republican Presidential Debate Live Updates: The First Republican Presidential Primary Debate for the 2024 election cycle commences in Milwaukee at 6.30 am IST on Thursday, August 24. This pivotal event brings together eight preeminent contenders, each vying for prominence within the Republican Party and the opportunity to secure the party's nomination for the forthcoming presidential contest. Catch all the live updates here as this event unfolds.

First Republican Presidential Debate Live | The first Republican presidential showdown will see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, former US vice president Mike Pence, and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, locking horns for the first time this election cycle.

Aug 23, 2023 9:22 PM

Welcome to the arena of American politics as the stage is set for the First Republican Primary Debate of 2024 in the city of Milwaukee. Catch all the live updates here as this event unfolds.

Aug 23, 2023 8:40 PM
