First Republican Presidential Debate Live | Political showdown set to take place on Thursday

Summary
First Republican Presidential Debate Live | The first Republican presidential showdown will see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, former US vice president Mike Pence, and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, locking horns for the first time this election cycle.
Welcome to the arena of American politics as the stage is set for the First Republican Primary Debate of 2024 in the city of Milwaukee. Catch all the live updates here as this event unfolds.