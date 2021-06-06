  • SENSEX
First post-COVID cruise ship leaves Venice amid protest

Updated : June 06, 2021 15:06:35 IST

Campaigners worry about safety and the environment, including pollution and underwater erosion in a city already in peril from rising sea waters.
The 16-deck ship can carry over 3,000 passengers and 1,000 crew but for this voyage will be sailing at only half capacity due to COVID-19 social distancing rules.
Published : June 06, 2021 03:06 PM IST

