First post-COVID cruise ship leaves Venice amid protest Updated : June 06, 2021 15:06:35 IST Campaigners worry about safety and the environment, including pollution and underwater erosion in a city already in peril from rising sea waters. The 16-deck ship can carry over 3,000 passengers and 1,000 crew but for this voyage will be sailing at only half capacity due to COVID-19 social distancing rules. Published : June 06, 2021 03:06 PM IST