The High Commission of India on Wednesday organised the first India-Sri Lanka Defence Seminar and Exhibition in Colombo. The primary focus of the exhibition was to identify potential areas of cooperation for economic revival, while simultaneously bolstering the capacity-building efforts of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces.

One of the highlights of the seminar was a comprehensive exhibition showcasing cutting-edge capabilities and capacities in defence equipment manufacturing. The exhibition provided an invaluable opportunity for the public to gain firsthand experience with various state-of-the-art defence equipment on display, said an official statement.

The event witnessed participation from a diverse range of attendees from the Indian Defence Industry, Sri Lankan entrepreneurs, Sri Lanka Armed Forces, Police and Special Task Force, as per the the High Commission.

"The grand event includes a seminar highlighting the capability and capacities of the two countries in defence equipment manufacturing and would also exhibit a wide variety of defence products," a release from the High Commission said.

"The exhibition organised with the aim to deepen ties with Sri Lanka through inclusive and collaborative engagement, aims to identify newer areas of cooperation for economic revival whilst ensuring capacity building of Sri Lanka Armed Forces," it added.

The High Commission also said that the Sri Lanka Armed forces have been successfully operating a wide range of Indian defence equipment like Indra Radar, Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels, L 70 Guns, Dornier Aircraft and Army training simulators. Similarly, Indian armed forces use Fast Interceptor Crafts and refit of Floating Dock at Colombo.

More recently, the Government of India committed to the supply of Floating Dock, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and Dornier aircraft which would ensure capacity building of Sri Lanka Armed Forces, the release added.