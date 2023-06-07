2 Min(s) Read
The primary focus of the exhibition was to identify potential areas of cooperation for economic revival, while simultaneously bolstering the capacity-building efforts of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces.
The High Commission of India on Wednesday organised the first India-Sri Lanka Defence Seminar and Exhibition in Colombo. The primary focus of the exhibition was to identify potential areas of cooperation for economic revival, while simultaneously bolstering the capacity-building efforts of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces.
One of the highlights of the seminar was a comprehensive exhibition showcasing cutting-edge capabilities and capacities in defence equipment manufacturing. The exhibition provided an invaluable opportunity for the public to gain firsthand experience with various state-of-the-art defence equipment on display, said an official statement.
The event witnessed participation from a diverse range of attendees from the Indian Defence Industry, Sri Lankan entrepreneurs, Sri Lanka Armed Forces, Police and Special Task Force, as per the the High Commission.