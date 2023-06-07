The primary focus of the exhibition was to identify potential areas of cooperation for economic revival, while simultaneously bolstering the capacity-building efforts of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces.

The High Commission of India on Wednesday organised the first India-Sri Lanka Defence Seminar and Exhibition in Colombo. The primary focus of the exhibition was to identify potential areas of cooperation for economic revival, while simultaneously bolstering the capacity-building efforts of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces.

One of the highlights of the seminar was a comprehensive exhibition showcasing cutting-edge capabilities and capacities in defence equipment manufacturing. The exhibition provided an invaluable opportunity for the public to gain firsthand experience with various state-of-the-art defence equipment on display, said an official statement.