Massive fire engulfs 42-storey skyscraper in China; no deaths reported

Mini According to China Telecom, no injuries or deaths have been reported. It claimed that cellphone service was not disrupted, although social media users reported being unable to use their phones.

A massive fire erupted on Friday from a 42-story skyscraper in central China belonging to the country's largest telecoms provider, but no injuries were recorded, officials said.

Several levels of the China Telecom building in Changsha, the capital of central Hunan province, were destroyed by fire. According to the city's fire service, 280 firemen were dispatched and were able to immediately extinguish the blaze on the 218-metre (720-foot) skyscraper.

Videos of the fire showed one side of the building charred black and rubble falling to the ground. Other recordings from local media showed staff inside successfully evacuating the facility.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the blaze.