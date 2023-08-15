Fire at a gas station in Russia's Dagestan region kills 35, injures 115

The fire started at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Dagestani capital Makhachkala on Monday night and caused blasts as it spread to a nearby gas station, officials said.
"It's like a war here," a witness said.
At least 115 people were injured, of whom few were in critical condition, Russian deputy health minister Vladimir Fisenko said giving an update on casualties, RIA news agency reported.
Sixteen of the wounded were children, of which three died, Interfax reported, citing the Dagestani health ministry.
It took firefighters more than 3 and a half hours to put out the fire that spread into an area of 600 square metres, TASS reported, citing a statement from the Russian emergency service.
The explosion in Dagestan was the deadliest in Russia since April 2022, when a fire at a defence research facility in Tver, a city 160 km north of Moscow, killed 22 people and injured a dozen more.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Healthy India | No-tobacco warning — here's why the mandatory rule extended to OTT platforms
Aug 16, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Road Safety — know this system that helps decoding driver performance and efficiency
Aug 16, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Independence Day 2023 | Empowering Rural Women — here's how India's decentralised renewable energy drives financial independence
Aug 15, 2023 IST5 Min Read