Fire at a gas station in Russia's Dagestan region kills 35, injures 115

1 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 16, 2023 12:14:01 PM IST (Updated)

The fire started at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Dagestani capital Makhachkala on Monday night and caused blasts as it spread to a nearby gas station, officials said.

A fire at a gas station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan killed at least 35 people including three children, Interfax news agency reported early on Tuesday citing regional emergency medics.

The fire started at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Dagestani capital Makhachkala on Monday night and caused blasts as it spread to a nearby gas station, officials said.
Footage posted online showed a one-storey building ablaze, Reuters TV reported.

"It's like a war here," a witness said.

At least 115 people were injured, of whom few were in critical condition, Russian deputy health minister Vladimir Fisenko said giving an update on casualties, RIA news agency reported.

Sixteen of the wounded were children, of which three died, Interfax reported, citing the Dagestani health ministry.

It took firefighters more than 3 and a half hours to put out the fire that spread into an area of 600 square metres, TASS reported, citing a statement from the Russian emergency service.

The explosion in Dagestan was the deadliest in Russia since April 2022, when a fire at a defence research facility in Tver, a city 160 km north of Moscow, killed 22 people and injured a dozen more.

First Published: Aug 15, 2023 9:59 AM IST
