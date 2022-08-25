    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Fewer Americans claim jobless benefits last week

    Fewer Americans claim jobless benefits last week

    Fewer Americans claim jobless benefits last week
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By AP  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Applications for jobless aid for the week ending August 20 fell by 2,000 to 243,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

    Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to stand out as one of the strongest segments of the US economy.
    Applications for jobless aid for the week ending August 20 fell by 2,000 to 243,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,500 to 247,000.
    The number of Americans collecting traditional unemployment benefits fell by 19,000 the week that ended Aug. 13, to 1.42 million. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs and are often seen as an early indicator of where the job market is headed.
    Also Read: Explainer: Impact of Joe Biden's student loan scheme on US consumers
    Hiring in the United States in 2022 has been remarkably strong even as the country faces rising interest rates and weak economic growth.
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    US Economy

    Previous Article

    Pakistan anti-terrorism court grants interim bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

    Next Article

    Key US growth measures diverge, complicating recession debate

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng