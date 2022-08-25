Fewer Americans claim jobless benefits last week

By AP

Mini Applications for jobless aid for the week ending August 20 fell by 2,000 to 243,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to stand out as one of the strongest segments of the US economy.

Applications for jobless aid for the week ending August 20 fell by 2,000 to 243,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,500 to 247,000.

The number of Americans collecting traditional unemployment benefits fell by 19,000 the week that ended Aug. 13, to 1.42 million. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs and are often seen as an early indicator of where the job market is headed.

Hiring in the United States in 2022 has been remarkably strong even as the country faces rising interest rates and weak economic growth.