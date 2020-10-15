World 'Felt like an agent selling memberships': President of India's first official Man Utd fan club steps down Updated : October 15, 2020 01:28 PM IST The president of India’s first official Manchester United Supporters Club (MUSC), Sunil Thakur, has quit. The MUSC Mumbai started 15 years ago as an informal screening for fans in the basement of a Dadar hotel. Thakur said Manchester United forced him to take down a tweet critical of its performance. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.