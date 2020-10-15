  • SENSEX
'Felt like an agent selling memberships': President of India's first official Man Utd fan club steps down

Updated : October 15, 2020 01:28 PM IST

The president of India’s first official Manchester United Supporters Club (MUSC), Sunil Thakur, has quit.
The MUSC Mumbai started 15 years ago as an informal screening for fans in the basement of a Dadar hotel.
Thakur said Manchester United forced him to take down a tweet critical of its performance.
'Felt like an agent selling memberships': President of India's first official Man Utd fan club steps down

