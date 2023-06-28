3 Min Read
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that he expects multiple interest rate increases at an aggressive pace to tackle rising inflation emerging due to a strong labour market.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that he expects multiple interest rate increases at an aggressive pace to tackle rising inflation emerging due to a strong labour market.
“We believe there’s more restriction coming... What’s really driving it ... is a very strong labour market,” Powell said during an exchange moderated by CNBC’s Sara Eisen in Sintra, Portugal. The question-and-answer session took place at a forum sponsored by the European Central Bank.
His comment echoes the sentiments expressed by fellow policymakers in their June meeting, where they indicated the likelihood of an additional half percentage point increase in interest rates by the end of 2023. Assuming a quarter-point increase per meeting, this would imply two more hikes. Powell previously suggested the possibility of hikes occurring at alternate meetings but now indicates that the schedule could be contingent on incoming data.