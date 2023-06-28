CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsFederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expects multiple interest rates hikes ahead to tackle inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expects multiple interest rates hikes ahead to tackle inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expects multiple interest rates hikes ahead to tackle inflation
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 10:49:08 PM IST (Updated)

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that he expects multiple interest rate increases at an aggressive pace to tackle rising inflation emerging due to a strong labour market.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that he expects multiple interest rate increases at an aggressive pace to tackle rising inflation emerging due to a strong labour market.

“We believe there’s more restriction coming... What’s really driving it ... is a very strong labour market,” Powell said during an exchange moderated by CNBC’s Sara Eisen in Sintra, Portugal. The question-and-answer session took place at a forum sponsored by the European Central Bank.
His comment echoes the sentiments expressed by fellow policymakers in their June meeting, where they indicated the likelihood of an additional half percentage point increase in interest rates by the end of 2023. Assuming a quarter-point increase per meeting, this would imply two more hikes. Powell previously suggested the possibility of hikes occurring at alternate meetings but now indicates that the schedule could be contingent on incoming data.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X