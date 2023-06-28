Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that he expects multiple interest rate increases at an aggressive pace to tackle rising inflation emerging due to a strong labour market.

“We believe there’s more restriction coming... What’s really driving it ... is a very strong labour market,” Powell said during an exchange moderated by CNBC’s Sara Eisen in Sintra, Portugal. The question-and-answer session took place at a forum sponsored by the European Central Bank.