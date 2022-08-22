Dr Anthony Fauci says he will retire by year-end to pursue his 'next chapter'

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Dr Anthony Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He was a leader in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert at the centre for COVID response in the United States, on Monday said he would be retiring by the year-end after over five decades of service.
    Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He was a leader in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
    "I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career," Fauci said in a statement, calling those roles the honor of a lifetime.
    Biden praised Fauci in a statement, saying, "Whether you've met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans' lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him."
    In an interview with news agency Reuters last month, Fauci had said that he would retire by the end of US President Joe Biden's first term. However, he added that his retirement could come much earlier than that as well.
    In November last year, the news agency had Fauci as saying that he was "not even remotely contemplating" retirement.
    With agency inputs

