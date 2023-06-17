Father's Day 2023 | Heartfelt wishes, warm greetings for your amazing dad

While we must respect and acknowledge the sacrifices made by our parents everyday, Father’s Day is a special day to celebrate a special bond. This day will be celebrated on June 18 this year.
The bond between a father and child is like no other. A father is a mentor, a leader, and the first individual we learn to trust in our life. While we must respect and acknowledge the sacrifices made by our parents everyday, Father’s Day is a special day to celebrate a special bond. This day will be celebrated on June 18 this year.
Wishes for Father's Day 2023
– You helped me in what I am. Happy Father's Day hero.
– My father is my teacher, but most importantly, he is a great dad.
– Happy Father's Day to the coolest dad on the planet! Thanks for being you.
– Dad, even when you aren't there, I feel you in the world all around me.
– Dad-you've made my life so much better. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.
Messages for Father’s Day 2023
– I'm sorry if I've driven you a little crazy over the years. Okay, a lot crazy. It's just because I love you.
– Today's about you, Dad! I hope you savour every moment of it. Because tomorrow, it's back to being all about us-your kids.
– It turns out you were right about everything, Dad. Happy Father's Day!
– I know raising me took patience... to say the least. Thank you for all of yours!
– The most important life lesson I've learned: When all else fails, call Dad.
Quotes for Father’s Day 2023
"I think my mom put it best. She said, 'little girls soften their daddy's hearts": Paul Walker
“When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.” - Dave Attell
“To be the father of a nation is a great honour, but to be the father of a family is a greater joy.” - Nelson Mandela
"Everyone can be a father. But it takes a lot to be a dada lot": Wade Boggs
“No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” - Hedy Lamarr
