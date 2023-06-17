Father's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance

On father's day an individual shows gratitude towards their father for their guidance and support at various stages in their lives. In India, father's day is celebrated on the third Sunday in the month of June every year.

“A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely”- wrote French writer Emile Gaboriau. Most of us can relate to this quote to a great extent. Father’s Day is a way to show love towards your dad. We can try out all the different things to make this day special for our fathers.

As we celebrate Father’s Day on June 18, let us know the history and significance, associated with this day.

History of Father’s Day

Father’s Day was first observed after hundreds of men died at a mining mishap at Fairmont in West Virgin, United States. Sonora Smart Dodd, a woman from Spokane, Washington, is also credited for recognising this day. Sonora wanted to honour her father William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran who single-handedly raised six children after his wife’s untimely ill-timed demise.

Due to Sonora’s efforts, the first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Spokane. President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation in 1972 that officially recognised Father’s Day as a national holiday in the United States of America.

Father’s Day Significance

This day holds a lot of significance as it continues the tradition of appreciating the role of fathers in our lives and the innumerable sacrifices made by them. It also provides us the opportunity to express gratitude to them for teaching us important values and lessons of life. These are some of the reasons to celebrate this day.

Strengthens the bond between father and children

- Father's Day helps children foster a strong connection with their father. Celebration of the festival helps them understand the important role of fathers in their lives. It also helps in the emotional development of a child.

Highlights the role of father as a mentor- This day is celebrated not only to appreciate the role of father but also to praise their work as a mentor for children. Children look up to them for solving the most difficult situations of life and getting values that help them in shaping up as responsible citizens.