Father's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance

On father's day an individual shows gratitude towards their father for their guidance and support at various stages in their lives. In India, father's day is celebrated on the third Sunday in the month of June every year.

“A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely”- wrote French writer Emile Gaboriau. Most of us can relate to this quote to a great extent. Father’s Day is a way to show love towards your dad. We can try out all the different things to make this day special for our fathers.

As we celebrate Father’s Day on June 18, let us know the history and significance, associated with this day.