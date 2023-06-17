CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsFather's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance

Father's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance

Father's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 17, 2023 8:19:54 AM IST (Published)

On father's day an individual shows gratitude towards their father for their guidance and support at various stages in their lives. In India, father's day is celebrated on the third Sunday in the month of June every year.

“A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely”- wrote French writer Emile Gaboriau. Most of us can relate to this quote to a great extent. Father’s Day is a way to show love towards your dad. We can try out all the different things to make this day special for our fathers.

As we celebrate Father’s Day on June 18, let us know the history and significance, associated with this day.

History of Father’s Day

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X