Father’s Day 2022: Best wishes, messages, and quotes for your dad

Father’s Day celebrates the paternal bond, fatherhood, and all father figures in the world. It is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year and this year the day falls on June 19. The celebration was first started in the United States in the 20th Century to complement Mother’s Day.

It can be hard to find the right words to express your love, gratitude, and admiration for your father. Here are some wishes, quotes and messages to help you.

1.

Happy Father’s Day to the man who wore my extra tiara at my tea parties and still treats me like a princess.

2. When people say, ‘The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,’ I tell them that’s the best compliment I could ever get. Someday, I hope to grow as strong and wise as you. Have a great Father’s Day!

3. To my dearest Dad, You are my compass. Thanks for always showing me the right path and for guiding me in the right direction. Happy Father's Day.

4. Father and child are never truly apart, maybe in distance but never in heart. I miss you Dad but know you are with me in spirit. Happy Father’s Day and I love you!

5. “The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” Happy Father’s Day Dad!

6. "Any man can be a father, but it takes a special man to be a dad!" You are that special man in my life, thanks Dad. Happy Father’s Day!

7. “A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” Happy Father’s Day!

8. D edicated

A wesome

D sashing

That’s what you are DAD! Happy Father’s Day!

9. “One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” Thank you for always being there for me. Happy Father’s Day!

10. You are smart, you are funny

You are more important than money

If I could have one wish

It would be that your day be filled with bliss.