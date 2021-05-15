Fake news concerns rise as Israeli and Palestinian youth share videos of escalation on Tiktok

Israeli and Palestinian youth have turned to TikTok to share their videos of the war like escalation with the world as airstrikes rock Gaza and Hamas rockets pound Israel.

TikTok, once just intended as a dance app for young adults, has now become a social media platform capable of disseminating news far and wide.

However, it's not just spreading news and facts, the app also being used to spread false information, rile up demographics and cause extremism.

The current escalation in violence between Israel and Palestine is the worst in the region since the 2014 Gaza war. The conflict escalated weeks after building tensions in Jerusalem as many Palestinian families in Sheik Jarrah faced alleged forced eviction from East Jerusalem and their homes were occupied by Jewish Israeli settlers.

The Palestinian families have tried to contest the decision in the Israeli Supreme Court but have received no decision yet.

As protests continued over the matter, TikTok users uploaded videos of protestors, Israeli Police and even the Palestinian families facing the threat of eviction, putting the issue on a global stage.

However, it's not just the recent protests and tensions that have been captured on TikTok. In April, a video of teenagers in East Jerusalem slapping two Orthodox Jewish boys on public transport had gone viral on the app. As a result, police later arrested two suspects within a week.

Supporters of Israel and its defence forces have also shared videos on the app. From videos of IDF personnel shielding civilians to videos of sirens and alerts as rockets barrel down towards Israeli cities, all kind of videos are being shared on the app.

Israel Defence Force has its own account on the platform with 70,000 followers.

The instant video-sharing platform is not free from fake news during this tense period of escalation between Israel and Palestine. Videos with misleading context and old videos with false information are being circulated on the platform.

There are legitimate fears that such videos can intensify already escalating tensions in the area. Within Israel itself, clashes have broken out between Israeli Arabs and Israeli Jews, something which has rarely happened during any Israeli-Palestinian conflict before.

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz has already asked Facebook and TikTok to remove posts from their sites that he says could encourage further violence.

"These are measures that will directly prevent the violence that is being intentionally stirred through social media by extremist elements that are seeking to do damage to our country," he said. He added, "We are in a moment of social emergency, and we expect your assistance", according to a BBC report.

