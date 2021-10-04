0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • world>

  • Facebook whistleblower reveals identity ahead of Senate hearing

Facebook whistleblower reveals identity ahead of Senate hearing

Profile image
By Reuters | IST (Published)
Mini

The move led to a Senate hearing and a new wave of criticism over the negative impact of the social media giant's apps.

Facebook whistleblower reveals identity ahead of Senate hearing
A former Facebook Inc employee revealed herself on Sunday as the whistleblower who leaked a trove of internal company research that served as the basis of a Wall Street Journal investigative series.
The move led to a Senate hearing and a new wave of criticism over the negative impact of the social media giant's apps.
Frances Haugen appeared on Sunday on TV program "60 Minutes." She will testify before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday in a hearing titled "Protecting Kids Online," about the company's research into Instagram's effect on the mental health of young users.
Tags
Next Article

Starlink to focus on 10 rural Lok Sabha constituencies for broadband connectivity