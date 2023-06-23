Titan Submersible Missing: A Facebook post from 2013 is going viral for Eerie dream similar to the tragedy

The news of the Titan submarine going missing broke on June 18 prompting a high priority search and rescue mission. However, after nearly four days of the search the US Coast Guard found debris near the Titanic wreckage confirming that the 5 occupants of the submarine had died. The incident has several similarities to the dream that Deborah saw 10 years ago.

An old Facebook post by an Irish musician and DJ, Deborah Grattan, shared nearly a decade ago is now going viral on the internet for an Eerie dream similar the Titan submarine tragedy. In her post, Deborah talked about her dream of seeing a thrill-seeking billionaire who launches submarine trips to the Titanic which ends up in tragedy on its maiden outing. This has left people baffled because of the sheer accuracy of her dream, which she suggested would make a good movie.

The news of the Titan submarine going missing broke on June 18 prompting a high priority search and rescue mission. However, after nearly four days of the search the US Coast Guard found debris near the Titanic wreckage confirming that the five occupants of the submarine had died due to catastrophic implosion caused by the high pressures under the sea.

The incident has several similarities to the dream that Deborah saw 10 years ago.

Her post was made on November 1, 2013, in which she wrote, “Had a weird dream that an evil billionaire started doing submarine trips down to Titanic and somehow pumped water out of parts of it, but then it turned to disaster on its maiden outing… prob make a good movie…"

Even though it may not have been the maiden outing of the Titan submarine, the precise details of an adventurous billionaire, the Titanic exploration via submarines, and the disastrous outcome, mirrored the details of her dream with extraordinary accuracy.

The sheer coincidence has astounded the world, and Deborah has found herself in the spotlight.

The viral post prompted several reactions from users in the comment section.

One person exclaimed, “That's mad. The whole thing is mad to be honest. It's like a live Hollywood movie and the whole world is watching.”

While another user pointed out that the post indeed was unedited and absolutely original.

“girl.... I checked to see if she edited this for clout but she didn't, that's a wild dream to have,” the user wrote.

Due to the increasing traction on the post, Deborah even said that her account was temporarily jammed.

However, as the post went viral, given the gravity of the situation Deborah wrote a message to express her grief over the tragic loss.

“So it looks like a post I made in 2013 is going viral. I just wanted to say that I honestly am a little bit sad about the subject matter of the post. I had a bad dream and posted it up but I can't contemplate how awful it would be to be in that situation those poor people are in. It doesn't matter that they are rich people, they are still people and no one deserves to die like that,” she wrote in another post.

The Titan submersible was piloted by OceanGate’s CEO, Stockton Rush, a ‘billionaire’, who embarked on an adventure to explore the Titanic wreckage along with four other passengers, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman and British billionaire Hamish Harding.

Disaster struck when the Titan Submarine lost contact with its mothership, and days later after a vast search and rescue operation, all five occupants of the submersible were declared dead as the vessel was destroyed in a ‘catastrophic implosion’.