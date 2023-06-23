CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsTitan Submersible Missing: A Facebook post from 2013 is going viral for Eerie dream similar to the tragedy

Titan Submersible Missing: A Facebook post from 2013 is going viral for Eerie dream similar to the tragedy

Titan Submersible Missing: A Facebook post from 2013 is going viral for Eerie dream similar to the tragedy
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 3:40:14 PM IST (Updated)

The news of the Titan submarine going missing broke on June 18 prompting a high priority search and rescue mission. However, after nearly four days of the search the US Coast Guard found debris near the Titanic wreckage confirming that the 5 occupants of the submarine had died. The incident has several similarities to the dream that Deborah saw 10 years ago.

An old Facebook post by an Irish musician and DJ, Deborah Grattan, shared nearly a decade ago is now going viral on the internet for an Eerie dream similar the Titan submarine tragedy. In her post, Deborah talked about her dream of seeing a thrill-seeking billionaire who launches submarine trips to the Titanic which ends up in tragedy on its maiden outing. This has left people baffled because of the sheer accuracy of her dream, which she suggested would make a good movie.

The news of the Titan submarine going missing broke on June 18 prompting a high priority search and rescue mission. However, after nearly four days of the search the US Coast Guard found debris near the Titanic wreckage confirming that the five occupants of the submarine had died due to catastrophic implosion caused by the high pressures under the sea.
The incident has several similarities to the dream that Deborah saw 10 years ago.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X