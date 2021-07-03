'Eye of fire' in Gulf of Mexico doused in five hours, no injuries reported

A massive fire broke out in the Gulf of Mexico, west of Yucatan peninsula, early on Friday, following a gas leak in a submarine pipeline of state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) oil company.

The blaze was extinguished in around five hours, Pemex said. But videos of bright orange flames, resembling molten lava, in the ocean — shared by several Mexican journalists and publications on Twitter — went viral in no time.

The fire that raged near a Pemex oil platform was dubbed an "eye of fire" on social media because of its circular shape However, no one was injured and production was also not affected, the company added.

Angel Carrizales, head of Mexico's oil safety regulator ASEA, tweeted that the incident "did not generate any spill."

A Twitter post read, “An underwater pipeline leak sparked a blaze in the Gulf of Mexico. A Mexican oil company says the fire originated from a gas leak in a submarine pipeline early Friday morning (sic).”

The videos showing boats spraying water to douse the flames quickly racked up millions of views.

According to a Reuters report, the fire began after the gas leak around 5.15 am local time in an underwater pipeline that was connected to a Ku Maloob Zaap oil development platform, Pemex's flagship and most important.

Ku Maloob Zaap is located just above the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico. The blaze was extinguished by 10.30 am. Workers used nitrogen to control the fire, the report said.

Pemex said it had shut the valves of the 12-inch-diameter pipeline.

The company, which has a long record of major industrial accidents, added it would investigate the cause of the fire, the report said. Ku Maloob Zaap is Pemex's biggest crude oil producer, with over 40 percent of its nearly 1.7 million barrels of daily output.